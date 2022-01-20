Trending:
Delaware 84, William & Mary 74

January 20, 2022 9:51 pm
WILLIAM & MARY (3-15)

Wight 9-13 1-2 21, Kochera 6-14 0-0 13, Lewis 7-13 0-0 17, Rice 2-10 0-0 5, Carroll 2-9 1-2 5, Covington 2-11 4-4 10, Hatton 0-1 0-0 0, Ayesa 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-73 6-8 74.

DELAWARE (13-6)

Carr 6-9 2-3 14, Painter 3-4 1-2 7, Anderson 7-12 1-3 18, Asamoah 5-11 5-5 19, Nelson 5-11 0-1 12, Allen 4-11 1-5 12, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Arletti 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 10-19 84.

Halftime_Delaware 42-36. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 10-23 (Lewis 3-5, Wight 2-2, Covington 2-5, Ayesa 1-2, Kochera 1-3, Rice 1-3, Carroll 0-3), Delaware 12-29 (Asamoah 4-8, Allen 3-7, Anderson 3-8, Nelson 2-4, Arletti 0-1, Davis 0-1). Rebounds_William & Mary 38 (Wight 10), Delaware 34 (Painter 11). Assists_William & Mary 10 (Kochera 3), Delaware 24 (Anderson 6). Total Fouls_William & Mary 16, Delaware 8. A_1,560 (5,000).

