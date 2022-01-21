Delaware plays Elon, aims for 6th straight home win

Elon Phoenix (5-13, 2-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-6, 4-2 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Fightin’ Blue Hens play Elon.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 6-0 in home games. Delaware is fifth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Phoenix are 2-4 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Painter is averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Darius Burford is averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.