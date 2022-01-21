Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Delaware State takes on North Carolina Central, looks to end 10-game skid

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at Delaware State Hornets (2-12, 0-1 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State looks to end its 10-game slide when the Hornets play North Carolina Central.

The Hornets have gone 2-4 at home. Delaware State gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Eagles are 1-8 in road games. North Carolina Central is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Carter is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Randy Miller Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Kris Monroe is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference