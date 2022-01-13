Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Delph carries Appalachian State past Coastal Carolina 61-60

The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 16 points and seven rebounds as Appalachian State narrowly beat Coastal Carolina 61-60 on Thursday night.

Donovan Gregory made a go-ahead basket in the lane with 31 seconds left and Justin Forrest blocked a shot in the final seconds to secure it.

Michael Almonacy had 10 points for Appalachian State (9-9, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Gregory added 10 points and eight rebounds, and CJ Huntley had 11 rebounds.

Vince Cole scored a season-high 25 points for the Chanticleers (9-7, 1-3). Essam Mostafa added 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|13 Getting the Right Data to the Right...
1|13 govAccess: Resident Engagement,...
1|13 SASE Regional Event - East
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA James Webb Space Telescope team monitor mission's progress