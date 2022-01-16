Denver faces UMKC on 11-game road skid

Denver Pioneers (6-14, 2-5 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-7, 2-2 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to break its 11-game road losing streak when the Pioneers face UMKC.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-2 in home games. UMKC is third in the Summit with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Marvin Nesbitt Jr. averaging 1.7.

The Pioneers are 2-5 in conference matchups. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit with 29.0 rebounds per game led by KJ Hunt Jr. averaging 4.9.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Gilyard is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Nesbitt is averaging 8.9 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Hunt is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

