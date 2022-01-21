Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Denver hosts Omaha after Smith’s 23-point showing

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:02 am
< a min read
      

Omaha Mavericks (3-16, 2-6 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (7-14, 3-5 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Omaha Mavericks after Tevin Smith scored 23 points in Denver’s 63-55 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Pioneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Denver is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

The Mavericks have gone 2-6 against Summit opponents. Omaha has a 2-11 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Kyle Luedtke is averaging 8.6 points for the Mavericks. Felix Lemetti is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference