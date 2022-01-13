DePaul 96, No. 20 Seton Hall 92

SETON HALL (11-4)

Yetna 1-6 2-2 4, Obiagu 2-2 3-3 7, Aiken 5-15 11-12 22, Cale 2-5 2-4 7, Rhoden 10-22 4-4 25, Richmond 3-9 4-4 11, Jackson 4-5 1-1 10, Harris 1-4 2-2 4, Samuel 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-71 29-32 92.

DEPAUL (10-6)

Anei 1-2 9-12 11, B.Johnson 2-8 5-6 9, Jones 8-14 6-7 24, Freeman-Liberty 5-11 2-2 12, Terry 7-14 11-13 28, Gebrewhit 1-5 1-2 4, Ongenda 1-3 2-3 4, J.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, McCauley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-60 36-45 96.

Halftime_DePaul 52-35. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 5-18 (Jackson 1-1, Cale 1-2, Richmond 1-2, Aiken 1-4, Rhoden 1-4, Yetna 0-2, Harris 0-3), DePaul 6-23 (Terry 3-7, Jones 2-5, Gebrewhit 1-5, Anei 0-1, J.Johnson 0-1, Freeman-Liberty 0-2, B.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_Richmond, Gebrewhit. Rebounds_Seton Hall 36 (Obiagu 10), DePaul 33 (Anei, Jones 8). Assists_Seton Hall 8 (Richmond 6), DePaul 7 (B.Johnson, Jones, Freeman-Liberty 2). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 28, DePaul 21.

