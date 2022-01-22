Detroit 71, Milwaukee 58

DETROIT (6-10)
Akec 3-8 4-6 11, Isiani 3-4 0-0 9, Waterman 1-5 3-4 6, Davis 12-23 2-2 30, McAdoo 3-4 0-0 7, Johnson 2-5 0-0 6, Harvey 1-2 0-0 2, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 9-12 71.
MILWAUKEE (7-13)
St. Pierre 2-4 1-2 5, Gholston 3-17 4-6 12, Lathon 0-6 0-0 0, Newby 1-6 2-2 5, Baker 3-3 2-2 8, Thomas 4-9 0-0 8, Simms 3-8 2-2 9, Hancock 3-4 0-0 9, Bol 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 19-57 13-16 58.
Halftime_Milwaukee 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-26 (Davis 4-10, Isiani 3-4, Johnson 2-3, McAdoo 1-2, Akec 1-3, Waterman 1-4), Milwaukee 7-16 (Hancock 3-3, Gholston 2-5, Simms 1-3, Newby 1-4, Lathon 0-1). Rebounds_Detroit 28 (Akec, Isiani 6), Milwaukee 32 (St. Pierre, Baker 5). Assists_Detroit 11 (Davis 5), Milwaukee 12 (Newby 3). Total Fouls_Detroit 16, Milwaukee 16. A_2,018 (10,783).
