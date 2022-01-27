Detroit 80, Ill.-Chicago 67

ILL.-CHICAGO (7-11)

Griffin 6-9 2-2 14, Skobalj 1-5 0-0 3, Carter 1-3 0-2 2, Franklin 5-13 6-6 17, K.Johnson 4-9 2-2 11, Ahale 4-7 0-0 12, Diggins 1-5 1-3 3, Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Battle 1-2 0-1 2, J.Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Yaklich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 11-16 67.

DETROIT (7-10)

Akec 1-4 0-0 2, Isiani 5-6 1-1 15, Davis 4-15 8-9 18, Harvey 5-9 0-0 11, McAdoo 5-9 1-2 13, M.Johnson 6-12 2-3 16, LeGreair 2-3 1-1 5, Koka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 13-16 80.

Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 8-22 (Ahale 4-6, J.Johnson 1-1, Franklin 1-3, K.Johnson 1-4, Skobalj 1-5, Carter 0-1, Griffin 0-2), Detroit 11-21 (Isiani 4-5, McAdoo 2-3, M.Johnson 2-4, Davis 2-6, Harvey 1-3). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 26 (Skobalj, Franklin 5), Detroit 27 (M.Johnson 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 14 (K.Johnson 7), Detroit 12 (Davis 9). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 17, Detroit 14. A_1,795 (8,295).

