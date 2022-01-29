Devoe, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kameron McGusty and the Miami Hurricanes take on Michael Devoe and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-6 on their home court. Georgia Tech scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 7-2 against conference opponents. Miami ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devoe is averaging 18.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Charlie Moore is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals. McGusty is shooting 48.4% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

