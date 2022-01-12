Devoe leads Georgia Tech against Boston College after 20-point performance

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (6-7, 1-2 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -2; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Boston College Eagles after Michael Devoe scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-68 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Eagles are 6-2 in home games. Boston College is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets are 0-4 in ACC play. Georgia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC scoring 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Usher averaging 7.6.

The Eagles and Yellow Jackets match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 43.3% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Devoe is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 19.6 points and 1.5 steals. Usher is shooting 46.2% and averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

