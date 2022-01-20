Trending:
Dixie St. 71, Lamar 55

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:12 pm
LAMAR (2-18)

Reyes 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 6-10 2-2 14, Jefferson 1-2 0-0 3, Roberts 2-16 8-9 12, McClure 2-9 0-0 5, Harrison 2-11 0-0 4, Carpenter 1-1 0-2 2, Senigaur 3-5 0-0 6, Buster 3-10 0-0 7, Ledet 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-65 12-15 55.

DIXIE ST. (9-10)

Leter 2-7 3-4 7, Schofield 9-19 2-3 22, Gooden 2-6 0-0 4, Pope 2-5 1-2 5, Staine 4-10 1-2 11, Gonsalves 3-6 0-0 8, Gilbert 0-0 0-0 0, Nicolds 2-6 0-0 5, Mulibea 2-5 2-3 7, Allfrey 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 26-65 11-18 71.

Halftime_Dixie St. 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 3-21 (Jefferson 1-1, McClure 1-4, Buster 1-6, Harrison 0-4, Roberts 0-6), Dixie St. 8-25 (Gonsalves 2-4, Schofield 2-4, Staine 2-5, Mulibea 1-4, Nicolds 1-4, Gooden 0-2, Pope 0-2). Rebounds_Lamar 41 (Carpenter 9), Dixie St. 42 (Schofield 12). Assists_Lamar 8 (Roberts 3), Dixie St. 17 (Gooden 4). Total Fouls_Lamar 18, Dixie St. 18. A_1,228 (4,779).

