Dixie St. 79, Cal Baptist 76

DIXIE ST. (8-9)

Leter 4-8 3-4 12, Schofield 5-8 4-5 16, Gooden 8-14 7-9 26, Pope 4-9 2-3 10, Staine 3-8 0-0 7, Gonsalves 0-1 0-0 0, Nicolds 1-4 2-3 4, Allfrey 2-3 0-1 4, Gilbert 0-1 0-0 0, Edmonds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 18-25 79.

CAL BAPTIST (10-5)

Akin 7-13 9-15 23, Tr.Armstrong 4-11 2-2 12, Nottage 0-2 0-0 0, Rowell 4-10 6-6 16, Thomas 2-8 3-6 7, Hunter 2-9 2-2 8, Campbell 2-5 0-0 4, Stone 3-4 0-0 6, Dybala 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 22-31 76.

Halftime_Dixie St. 42-41. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 7-20 (Gooden 3-4, Schofield 2-2, Leter 1-3, Staine 1-6, Gilbert 0-1, Gonsalves 0-1, Nicolds 0-1, Pope 0-2), Cal Baptist 6-25 (Hunter 2-6, Rowell 2-6, Tr.Armstrong 2-8, Nottage 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Thomas 0-2). Fouled Out_Schofield, Allfrey, Akin. Rebounds_Dixie St. 36 (Schofield 10), Cal Baptist 37 (Akin 11). Assists_Dixie St. 19 (Leter, Gooden, Pope 4), Cal Baptist 15 (Rowell 6). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 25, Cal Baptist 24. A_2,014 (6,000).

