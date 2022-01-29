Dixie St. 79, Chicago St. 65

DIXIE ST. (11-10)

Leter 5-8 2-2 13, Schofield 7-14 7-8 23, Gooden 1-6 8-10 10, Pope 4-8 3-3 12, Staine 2-5 2-2 7, Gonsalves 1-3 0-0 2, Allfrey 3-6 0-0 6, Nicolds 1-2 1-2 3, Gilbert 1-2 0-0 3, Mulibea 0-0 0-0 0, Edmonds 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 23-27 79.

CHICAGO ST. (6-15)

Bigirumwami 0-1 0-0 0, Rushin 7-13 3-3 17, Alexander 4-9 0-0 10, Betson 1-8 0-0 3, Corbett 6-15 3-4 16, Johnson 2-8 0-0 5, Chukwukelu 2-4 0-0 5, Green 2-3 4-5 9. Totals 24-61 10-12 65.

Halftime_Dixie St. 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Dixie St. 6-16 (Schofield 2-2, Leter 1-1, Gilbert 1-2, Pope 1-3, Staine 1-3, Allfrey 0-1, Gonsalves 0-1, Gooden 0-3), Chicago St. 7-25 (Alexander 2-5, Green 1-2, Chukwukelu 1-3, Betson 1-5, Corbett 1-5, Johnson 1-5). Fouled Out_Corbett. Rebounds_Dixie St. 36 (Leter 11), Chicago St. 26 (Rushin, Corbett 7). Assists_Dixie St. 14 (Staine, Gonsalves 4), Chicago St. 11 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Dixie St. 18, Chicago St. 20. A_119 (7,000).

