Dixon-Conover and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on conference foe Mount St. Mary’s

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 3-6 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-12, 5-4 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -5.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers host Ramiir Dixon-Conover and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash in NEC action Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 5-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks third in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Red Flash are 3-6 in NEC play. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Dixon-Conover is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

