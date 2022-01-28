Dixon-Conover and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash take on conference foe Mount St. Mary’s

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 3-6 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (9-12, 5-4 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Mount St. Mary’s and Saint Francis (PA) square off on Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-4 at home. Mount St. Mary’s is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Red Flash are 3-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 12.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Mountaineers. Mezie Offurum is averaging 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

