Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

JOHN PYE
January 6, 2022 3:15 am
< a min read
      

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a hotel room waiting for a court, dealing with the confronting prospect of an early departure from Australia.

The 20-time major winner will spend at least another night there, in immigration detention, still waiting, as he fights against deportation.

With his entry denied and his visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption for the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic had to trade the practice courts for the courts of law on Thursday.

The nine-time champion’s chance of playing in the Australian Open starting Jan. 17 remains in limbo.

Federal Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly said there was a delay in receiving the application for a review of the visa decisions and the temporary ban on Djokovic’s deportation. A lawyer for the government agreed the tennis star should not be deported until Friday at the earliest.

___

Associated Press Writer Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 Mission First: DoD and National...
1|5 Communicating Your Value in the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

White House reintroduces press restrictions as omicron surges