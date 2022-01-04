On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Djokovic says he has ‘exemption permission’ for Australia

The Associated Press
January 4, 2022 5:49 am
Novak Djokovic looks to be heading to the Australian Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday he has got “an exemption permission” to travel to Australia.

Djokovic has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus, a requirement to play in Melbourne.

If he plays at the year’s first major, he will seek a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title. He is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

