Douglas carries Prairie View over Alcorn State 74-73

The Associated Press
January 17, 2022 9:08 pm
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Will Douglas had 21 points as Prairie View narrowly beat Alcorn State 74-73 on Monday night.

Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had 16 points for Prairie View (2-12, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Darrious Agnew had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (5-12, 4-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Lenell Henry and Dominic Brewton each had 12 points.

