Drake 77, Loyola Chicago 68

LOYOLA CHICAGO (16-4)

Knight 7-9 1-1 15, Uguak 1-4 2-4 4, Kennedy 4-8 2-2 12, Norris 5-9 0-2 12, Williamson 4-11 3-3 11, Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, R.Schwieger 1-1 0-0 2, Hutson 1-3 0-0 2, Clemons 1-3 0-0 3, Welch 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-55 8-12 68.

DRAKE (16-6)

Murphy 2-3 0-0 4, Penn 1-8 4-4 6, Sturtz 3-9 6-6 13, Wilkins 6-12 6-6 20, DeVries 5-10 0-0 13, Brodie 3-7 3-6 9, Hemphill 2-5 6-6 10, Akinwole 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 25-28 77.

Halftime_Drake 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 6-23 (Kennedy 2-4, Norris 2-5, Clemons 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Hall 0-1, Hutson 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Williamson 0-5), Drake 6-14 (DeVries 3-5, Wilkins 2-5, Sturtz 1-2, Murphy 0-1, Penn 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 29 (Knight 10), Drake 31 (Brodie 10). Assists_Loyola Chicago 14 (Norris 7), Drake 9 (DeVries 3). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 22, Drake 17. A_3,994 (7,152).

