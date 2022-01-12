Drake 86, Illinois St. 75

ILLINOIS ST. (8-8)

Lewis 6-12 4-4 20, Ndiaye 2-2 1-1 6, Reeves 5-13 4-4 15, Strong 4-10 2-4 12, Washington 1-6 1-1 3, Chatman 4-6 5-7 14, Sissoko 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-51 17-21 75.

DRAKE (12-5)

Brodie 2-7 0-0 4, Murphy 3-6 2-2 10, Penn 8-10 0-0 16, Wilkins 4-10 1-1 11, DeVries 5-13 3-6 16, Sturtz 6-6 0-0 12, Akinwole 1-2 2-2 4, Djamgouz 2-3 3-3 9, Ferguson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 33-59 11-14 86.

Halftime_Drake 44-42. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 10-19 (Lewis 4-6, Strong 2-3, Chatman 1-1, Ndiaye 1-1, Sissoko 1-1, Reeves 1-5, Washington 0-2), Drake 9-22 (DeVries 3-8, Djamgouz 2-3, Murphy 2-4, Wilkins 2-6, Akinwole 0-1). Fouled Out_Brodie. Rebounds_Illinois St. 22 (Reeves, Strong 5), Drake 23 (Brodie 6). Assists_Illinois St. 12 (Strong 6), Drake 18 (Penn 6). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 10, Drake 17.

