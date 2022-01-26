Drake 89, Illinois St. 88, OT

DRAKE (14-6)

Murphy 2-7 6-8 10, Penn 4-9 1-2 10, Sturtz 5-8 4-6 14, Wilkins 7-14 0-0 18, DeVries 7-12 2-4 18, Hemphill 7-12 1-1 15, Brodie 1-4 0-0 2, Akinwole 0-3 2-2 2, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 16-23 89.

ILLINOIS ST. (10-11)

Lewis 6-13 2-4 14, McChesney 5-8 3-5 14, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Reeves 7-17 9-9 25, Strong 6-10 0-0 17, Freeman 1-8 4-4 6, Schmitt 1-2 2-4 4, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 2-2 0-0 4, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 20-26 88.

Halftime_Illinois St. 38-37. 3-Point Goals_Drake 7-23 (Wilkins 4-9, DeVries 2-6, Penn 1-2, Sturtz 0-1, Akinwole 0-2, Murphy 0-3), Illinois St. 8-19 (Strong 5-7, Reeves 2-6, McChesney 1-2, Fleming 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Freeman 0-2). Fouled Out_McChesney. Rebounds_Drake 40 (Sturtz 11), Illinois St. 32 (Lewis 11). Assists_Drake 15 (DeVries 6), Illinois St. 16 (Freeman 10). Total Fouls_Drake 21, Illinois St. 21.

