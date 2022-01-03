Drexel 65, Towson 61

TOWSON (9-5)

Thompson 8-12 2-5 18, Gibson 1-9 1-2 3, Holden 7-14 0-2 14, Nolan 5-13 2-2 14, Timberlake 2-8 3-5 8, Gray 1-4 0-1 2, Paar 1-1 0-0 2, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Biekeu 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 8-17 61.

DREXEL (6-5)

J.Butler 1-6 0-0 2, Okros 5-6 0-0 15, Washington 2-5 0-0 6, Wynter 5-13 2-2 13, Oden 0-4 6-10 6, Martin 5-8 0-2 11, Brown 2-4 2-2 7, Bell 1-2 0-0 3, Juric 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-49 10-16 65.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Towson 3-20 (Nolan 2-8, Timberlake 1-5, Holden 0-1, Gray 0-2, Gibson 0-4), Drexel 11-21 (Okros 5-6, Washington 2-5, Bell 1-1, Martin 1-1, Brown 1-2, Wynter 1-2, Oden 0-4). Rebounds_Towson 32 (Gibson 7), Drexel 27 (Okros, Wynter, Martin 5). Assists_Towson 10 (Nolan 4), Drexel 14 (Wynter 7). Total Fouls_Towson 16, Drexel 16.

