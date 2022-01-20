Drexel 77, Elon 49

ELON (5-14)
Graham 7-9 0-1 14, Hannah 0-1 0-0 0, Burford 1-12 2-2 4, McIntosh 3-14 0-0 8, Woods 4-6 5-5 16, Wooten 1-2 0-0 3, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Ervin 0-3 0-0 0, Sherry 1-3 0-0 2, Noord 0-1 0-0 0, Daugherty 0-0 0-0 0, Mendys 0-0 0-0 0, Junkin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 7-8 49.
DREXEL (8-7)
Okros 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 7-9 3-5 17, Bell 3-5 0-0 7, Wynter 6-13 2-2 17, Martin 5-9 2-2 15, Washington 4-8 0-0 10, Juric 1-5 2-2 5, Oden 2-4 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Wang 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-53 9-11 77.
Halftime_Drexel 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Elon 6-22 (Woods 3-3, McIntosh 2-8, Wooten 1-2, Hannah 0-1, Sherry 0-1, Burford 0-2, Watson 0-2, Ervin 0-3), Drexel 12-20 (Martin 3-4, Wynter 3-4, Oden 2-3, Washington 2-5, Bell 1-2, Juric 1-2). Rebounds_Elon 31 (Graham 17), Drexel 25 (Martin 6). Assists_Elon 6 (Graham, Hannah, McIntosh, Woods, Watson, Daugherty 1), Drexel 16 (Williams, Wynter 3). Total Fouls_Elon 15, Drexel 12. A_788 (2,509).
