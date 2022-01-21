On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ducks coach Dallas Eakins tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:47 pm
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ducks coach Dallas Eakins will not be behind the bench for Friday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Stothers will run things in Eakins’ absence.

Eakins is the third member of Anaheim’s coaching staff in the NHL’s health and safety protocols, joining assistants Geoff Ward and Joe Piscotty. The Ducks also have four players in protocols — defensemen Cam Fowler and Josh Manson, right wing Troy Terry and backup goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

Terry, who was voted into the All-Star game earlier this week, has missed three games. Goalie John Gibson, Anaheim’s other All-Star selection, returned Wednesday after missing five games due to COVID-19.

“It’s not the ideal situation, but every team has dealt with it. We’re just going to do the best we can and weather the storm,” Stothers said.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Anaheim was leading the Pacific Division in late December but has dropped four straight and gone 2-7-1 in its last 10 games. The Ducks are tied for second in the division with the Los Angeles Kings at 45 points.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey