Duquesne hosts Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 28-point game

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Saint Louis Billikens (13-6, 4-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (6-11, 1-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Duquesne Dukes after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 80-67 victory against the George Washington Colonials.

The Dukes are 3-5 on their home court. Duquesne ranks second in the A-10 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Easley Jr. averaging 2.7.

The Billikens are 4-2 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 shooting 36.5% from deep. Andre Lorentsson leads the Billikens shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Dukes and Billikens square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 9.4 points. Amir “Primo” Spears is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Duquesne.

Yuri Collins is averaging 10.2 points, 8.3 assists and two steals for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 13.9 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

