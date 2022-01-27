E. Illinois 58, UT Martin 53

E. ILLINOIS (3-17)

Bizimana 1-6 2-4 4, Friday 6-7 1-4 13, Charles 3-7 3-3 9, Clements 4-7 4-8 12, Luers 2-4 0-0 6, Lane 2-3 3-3 8, Schnyders 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 21-39 13-22 58.

UT MARTIN (7-14)

Andre 7-16 2-2 18, Curry 7-11 2-4 16, Didenko 1-3 0-0 3, Jeffries 1-2 0-0 2, Simon 4-17 1-1 9, Hurst 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 2-5 0-0 4, Endicott 0-0 1-2 1, Henderson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 6-9 53.

Halftime_E. Illinois 30-23. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 3-11 (Luers 2-2, Lane 1-2, Charles 0-2, Clements 0-2, Bizimana 0-3), UT Martin 3-22 (Andre 2-8, Didenko 1-3, Hurst 0-2, Henderson 0-3, Simon 0-6). Rebounds_E. Illinois 24 (Bizimana 6), UT Martin 32 (Andre 12). Assists_E. Illinois 12 (Clements 4), UT Martin 13 (Jeffries 5). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 12, UT Martin 17. A_1,124 (4,800).

