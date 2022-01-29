E. Illinois 62, Tennessee St. 57

TENNESSEE ST. (9-13)

Nicholson 3-8 1-2 7, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 1-4 2-3 5, Fitzgerald 3-8 2-2 9, Marshall 7-18 8-9 25, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Boyd 2-9 0-0 5, Dupree 2-5 0-0 4, Bartholomew 0-0 0-0 0, Johal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 13-16 57.

E. ILLINOIS (4-17)

Bizimana 6-7 7-7 20, Friday 0-0 6-6 6, Charles 0-5 0-0 0, Clements 2-12 3-7 7, Luers 2-3 2-2 8, Schnyders 4-6 3-4 12, Lane 2-5 0-1 4, Rufino Bolis 2-4 1-3 5. Totals 18-42 22-30 62.

Halftime_E. Illinois 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 6-24 (Marshall 3-8, Cooper 1-3, Fitzgerald 1-4, Boyd 1-6, Dupree 0-1, Nicholson 0-2), E. Illinois 4-11 (Luers 2-3, Bizimana 1-1, Schnyders 1-1, Lane 0-1, Rufino Bolis 0-1, Charles 0-2, Clements 0-2). Fouled Out_Dowuona, Marshall. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 29 (Nicholson 10), E. Illinois 27 (Bizimana, Friday 6). Assists_Tennessee St. 9 (Fitzgerald 4), E. Illinois 11 (Clements 7). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 28, E. Illinois 17. A_1,513 (5,400).

