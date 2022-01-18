E. Kentucky 86, Lipscomb 72

LIPSCOMB (8-12)

Hazen 5-7 1-3 11, Asadullah 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Pruitt 6-11 2-2 17, Clark 2-5 2-2 6, Benham 6-11 0-1 16, Murr 2-8 2-2 7, Ognacevic 1-4 4-5 6, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Shulman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-15 72.

E. KENTUCKY (9-10)

Balogun 6-6 4-4 16, Beverly 4-12 0-0 11, Lewis 5-10 1-2 14, Robb 3-6 0-0 9, Blanton 4-9 3-4 13, Moreno 6-14 0-0 16, Cruickshank 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 0-6 0-0 0, Wardy 2-2 0-1 4, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 8-11 86.

Halftime_E. Kentucky 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 9-27 (Benham 4-7, Pruitt 3-6, Johnson 1-1, Murr 1-4, Asadullah 0-1, Clark 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Ognacevic 0-1, Shulman 0-1, Jones 0-4), E. Kentucky 16-37 (Moreno 4-10, Robb 3-4, Lewis 3-7, Beverly 3-9, Blanton 2-4, Cruickshank 1-1, Brown 0-2). Rebounds_Lipscomb 35 (Hazen 8), E. Kentucky 33 (Blanton 13). Assists_Lipscomb 17 (Asadullah 5), E. Kentucky 26 (Beverly 13). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 12, E. Kentucky 18. A_2,593 (6,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.