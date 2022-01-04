E. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 79

E. MICHIGAN (6-6)

Binelli 3-7 3-3 11, Golson 0-4 2-4 2, Farrakhan 10-17 3-3 25, M.Scott 4-10 0-2 9, Spottsville 5-7 1-4 11, McBride 6-7 5-8 18, Jihad 1-1 2-4 4, Ballard 2-4 0-0 5, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 16-28 85.

W. MICHIGAN (4-10)

Hastings 3-7 2-4 8, Wright 3-4 2-2 8, Freeman 3-9 0-0 8, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Norman 14-25 2-2 34, Kimble 2-5 6-8 10, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, McMillan 3-3 1-2 9, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0, Etchison 0-2 0-0 0, Kolp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 13-18 79.

Halftime_E. Michigan 47-30. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 7-20 (Farrakhan 2-4, Binelli 2-6, Ballard 1-2, McBride 1-2, M.Scott 1-4, Golson 0-1, Rice 0-1), W. Michigan 8-27 (Norman 4-11, McMillan 2-2, Freeman 2-6, Etchison 0-1, Hastings 0-1, Martin 0-1, Kimble 0-2, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Freeman. Rebounds_E. Michigan 30 (Spottsville 9), W. Michigan 34 (Wright 11). Assists_E. Michigan 12 (Farrakhan, M.Scott, McBride 3), W. Michigan 11 (Norman 4). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 20, W. Michigan 22. A_1,119 (5,421).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.