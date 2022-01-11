E. Michigan 99, Cent. Michigan 68

CENT. MICHIGAN (2-12)

Bissainthe 5-7 3-7 15, Henderson 5-16 0-0 10, Polk 1-3 2-2 4, Jackson 5-12 7-8 20, Miller 3-10 0-0 7, Healy 4-7 0-0 12, Wade 0-1 0-1 0, Webb 0-1 0-2 0, Pavrette 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 12-20 68.

E. MICHIGAN (7-7)

Golson 3-4 0-0 6, Njie 3-4 3-5 9, Farrakhan 3-8 0-0 7, M.Scott 5-9 2-2 13, Spottsville 5-7 2-3 12, McBride 6-12 3-3 16, Rice 5-9 4-4 15, N.Scott 3-4 4-5 10, Ballard 2-2 0-0 6, Okongo 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 1-2 0-0 3, Jihad 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 37-62 18-22 99.

Halftime_E. Michigan 46-31. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 10-25 (Healy 4-7, Jackson 3-6, Bissainthe 2-3, Miller 1-4, Wade 0-1, Webb 0-1, Henderson 0-3), E. Michigan 7-20 (Ballard 2-2, M.Scott 1-2, Wells 1-2, Farrakhan 1-3, McBride 1-4, Rice 1-5, N.Scott 0-1, Spottsville 0-1). Fouled Out_Polk. Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 30 (Bissainthe 8), E. Michigan 34 (Njie 7). Assists_Cent. Michigan 7 (Jackson 3), E. Michigan 14 (Spottsville 5). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 18. A_1,131 (8,824).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.