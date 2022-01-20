Trending:
E. Washington 75, Sacramento St. 62

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 11:30 pm
SACRAMENTO ST. (5-8)

Komagum 2-5 2-2 6, Chappell 5-10 6-8 17, FitzPatrick 4-8 0-0 12, Wilbon 5-11 2-2 13, Fowler 2-13 8-10 12, Hardee 1-4 0-2 2, Barros 0-1 0-0 0, Clarkin 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 18-24 62.

E. WASHINGTON (10-7)

Acliese 6-14 0-0 13, Allegri 4-12 2-2 14, Price 4-9 1-2 10, Bergersen 5-11 4-4 15, Venters 5-9 1-1 14, Magnuson 1-3 0-0 2, Landdeck 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 28-65 8-9 75.

Halftime_E. Washington 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 6-19 (FitzPatrick 4-7, Wilbon 1-3, Chappell 1-4, Barros 0-1, Fowler 0-1, Greene 0-1, Hardee 0-2), E. Washington 11-24 (Allegri 4-9, Venters 3-5, Jones 1-1, Acliese 1-2, Bergersen 1-2, Price 1-2, Magnuson 0-1, Landdeck 0-2). Rebounds_Sacramento St. 27 (Komagum 8), E. Washington 41 (Allegri 14). Assists_Sacramento St. 10 (Chappell 5), E. Washington 20 (Bergersen 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 16, E. Washington 22. A_1,075 (6,000).

