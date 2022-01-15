East Carolina 72, Memphis 71

MEMPHIS (9-6)

Bates 5-10 0-2 13, Duren 7-10 1-3 15, Minott 5-9 2-2 12, Quinones 4-8 1-2 10, Timberlake 1-8 0-0 2, Harris 5-8 0-1 13, Dandridge 2-6 0-1 4, Jacobs 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 4-11 71.

EAST CAROLINA (10-5)

Frink 4-7 3-3 11, Jackson 5-11 4-4 17, Felton 0-4 2-6 2, Newton 3-8 4-4 11, Robinson-White 4-12 0-0 11, Suggs 6-11 3-4 17, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Small 1-3 0-0 3, Debaut 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 16-21 72.

Halftime_Memphis 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Memphis 7-13 (Bates 3-4, Harris 3-5, Quinones 1-3, Minott 0-1), East Carolina 10-25 (Jackson 3-6, Robinson-White 3-7, Suggs 2-5, Small 1-1, Newton 1-4, Felton 0-2). Rebounds_Memphis 34 (Duren 9), East Carolina 27 (Jackson 7). Assists_Memphis 18 (Harris 7), East Carolina 20 (Newton 7). Total Fouls_Memphis 22, East Carolina 12.

