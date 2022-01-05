East Carolina 88, Tulane 80, OT

TULANE (5-7)

Cross 7-14 3-4 17, Cook 6-13 6-7 19, Forbes 7-16 4-4 24, James 4-6 1-1 9, Spencer 2-4 0-0 5, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Days 0-0 1-2 1, Baker 1-3 0-0 3, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-18 80.

EAST CAROLINA (10-3)

Jackson 4-11 0-0 11, Johnson 6-9 2-4 14, Suggs 3-10 6-6 12, Miles 4-8 1-1 10, Newton 11-19 5-6 32, Robinson-White 1-3 0-0 2, Felton 3-5 1-2 7, Mosher 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 15-19 88.

Halftime_East Carolina 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Tulane 9-26 (Forbes 6-13, Baker 1-2, Spencer 1-3, Cook 1-4, James 0-1, McGee 0-1, Coleman 0-2), East Carolina 9-27 (Newton 5-9, Jackson 3-8, Miles 1-4, Felton 0-1, Mosher 0-1, Robinson-White 0-2, Suggs 0-2). Fouled Out_Cook, James. Rebounds_Tulane 29 (Cross 11), East Carolina 33 (Johnson 10). Assists_Tulane 16 (Cook, James 5), East Carolina 25 (Suggs 11). Total Fouls_Tulane 21, East Carolina 16.

