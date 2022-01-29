East Carolina takes on Cincinnati, looks to break 3-game slide

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 4-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-8, 2-5 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina will try to break its three-game skid when the Pirates play Cincinnati.

The Pirates have gone 10-1 in home games. East Carolina is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 4-3 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati averages 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last matchup 79-71 on Jan. 13. Jeremiah Davenport scored 22 points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

David Dejulius is averaging 12.8 points for the Bearcats. Davenport is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.