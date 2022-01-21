Trending:
East Carolina visits No. 10 Houston after Edwards’ 23-point showing

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

East Carolina Pirates (11-6, 2-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (16-3, 5-0 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Houston faces the East Carolina Pirates after Kyler Edwards scored 23 points in Houston’s 74-55 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Cougars are 10-0 in home games. Houston averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 13-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pirates have gone 2-3 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Josh Carlton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 64.0% over the past 10 games for Houston.

Tristen Newton is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

