Eastern Illinois hosts Murray State after Hill’s 36-point game

Murray State Racers (13-2, 4-0 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-13, 0-2 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Monday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Justice Hill scored 36 points in Murray State’s 82-60 win against the Belmont Bruins.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 at home. Eastern Illinois has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Racers are 4-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State is the best team in the OVC scoring 16.9 fast break points per game.

The Panthers and Racers meet Monday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kejuan Clements is averaging 9.1 points and four assists for the Panthers. Kashawn Charles is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Tevin Brown averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Hill is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 51.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 79.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

