Eastern Kentucky hosts Lipscomb following Pruitt’s 21-point game

Lipscomb Bisons (8-11, 1-3 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-10, 0-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Will Pruitt scored 21 points in Lipscomb’s 77-71 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels have gone 7-4 in home games. Eastern Kentucky ranks sixth in the ASUN with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Michael Wardy averaging 0.9.

The Bisons are 1-3 in conference games. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN shooting 36.2% from deep. Jacob Ognacevic paces the Bisons shooting 53.1% from 3-point range.

The Colonels and Bisons face off Tuesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jannson Williams is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Colonels. Cooper Robb is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Greg Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Ognacevic is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

