Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
January 16, 2022 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 7 0 1 0 22 26 3 16 1 3
Cornell 7 1 1 0 21 39 18 12 3 1
Harvard 6 3 1 0 20 34 24 8 5 1
Clarkson 5 2 2 0 19 40 20 10 7 4
Rensselaer 4 5 0 0 12 22 31 9 12 3
St. Lawrence 3 4 2 0 12 22 31 5 10 4
Union 4 6 1 0 11 18 34 6 11 3
Colgate 3 4 1 0 10 22 18 8 11 1
Brown 3 6 0 0 10 18 25 3 11 0
Princeton 2 4 0 0 7 20 24 3 9 1
Dartmouth 2 6 0 0 7 16 31 3 10 1
Yale 2 7 1 0 7 14 32 3 10 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell 3, Yale 0

Cornell at Brown, 7 p.m.

Clarkson 8, Union 2

Sunday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, Dartmouth 1

Clarkson 5, Rensselaer 0

Colgate 2, Yale 2, 2OT

Monday’s Games

Rensselaer at St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Brown at Union, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Yale at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Princeton at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Brown at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Getting Started with License...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi