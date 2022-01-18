On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 7 0 1 0 22 26 3 16 1 3
Cornell 7 1 1 0 21 39 18 12 3 1
Harvard 6 3 1 0 20 34 24 8 5 1
Clarkson 5 2 2 0 19 40 20 10 7 4
Rensselaer 5 5 0 0 15 26 31 10 12 3
St. Lawrence 3 5 2 0 12 22 35 5 11 4
Union 4 6 1 0 11 18 34 6 11 3
Colgate 3 4 1 0 10 22 18 8 11 1
Brown 3 6 0 0 10 18 25 3 11 0
Princeton 2 4 0 0 7 20 24 3 9 1
Dartmouth 2 6 0 0 7 16 31 3 10 1
Yale 2 7 1 0 7 14 32 3 10 1

___

Monday’s Games

Rensselaer 4, St. Lawrence 0

Tuesday’s Games

Princeton at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Union, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Yale at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Princeton at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Brown at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Yale at Union, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Union at Rensselaer, 2 p.m.

UConn at Yale, 3:30 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

LIU at Brown, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

