ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|8
|0
|1
|0
|25
|35
|3
|17
|1
|3
|Cornell
|7
|1
|1
|0
|21
|39
|18
|12
|3
|1
|Harvard
|6
|3
|1
|0
|20
|34
|24
|8
|5
|1
|Clarkson
|5
|2
|2
|0
|19
|40
|20
|10
|7
|4
|Rensselaer
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|26
|31
|10
|12
|3
|St. Lawrence
|3
|5
|2
|0
|12
|22
|35
|5
|11
|4
|Union
|4
|6
|1
|0
|11
|18
|34
|6
|11
|3
|Colgate
|3
|4
|1
|0
|10
|22
|18
|8
|11
|1
|Brown
|3
|6
|0
|0
|10
|18
|25
|3
|11
|0
|Princeton
|2
|5
|0
|0
|7
|20
|33
|3
|10
|1
|Dartmouth
|2
|6
|0
|0
|7
|16
|31
|3
|10
|1
|Yale
|2
|7
|1
|0
|7
|14
|32
|3
|10
|1
Tuesday’s Games
Quinnipiac 9, Princeton 0
Friday’s Games
Clarkson at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Brown at Union, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Yale at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Princeton at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Brown at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Yale at Union, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Rensselaer at Harvard, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Quinnipiac at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Harvard at Colgate, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Union at Rensselaer, 2 p.m.
UConn at Yale, 3:30 p.m.
Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.
LIU at Brown, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.
