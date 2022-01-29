On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:03 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 10 1 1 0 32 47 6 19 2 3
Clarkson 7 2 3 0 27 50 28 12 7 5
Harvard 8 4 1 0 26 46 32 10 7 1
Cornell 8 2 2 0 24 47 26 13 4 2
Union 6 7 1 0 18 26 40 8 12 3
Rensselaer 5 7 0 0 15 31 39 11 14 3
St. Lawrence 4 7 2 0 15 26 41 6 13 4
Princeton 4 6 1 0 14 33 46 5 11 2
Brown 4 8 0 0 13 23 36 4 13 0
Yale 4 7 1 0 12 22 37 5 10 1
Colgate 3 6 2 0 12 28 30 8 13 2
Dartmouth 2 8 2 0 10 26 44 3 12 3

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton 6, Brown 1

Harvard 5, Colgate 3

Clarkson 1, St. Lawrence 0

Dartmouth 2, Cornell 2, 2OT

Saturday’s Games

Union vs. Rensselaer at Times Union Center, 2 p.m.

UConn vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 3:30 p.m.

Harvard at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

LIU at Brown, canceled

Clarkson at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LIU at Brown, 4 p.m.

TBD vs. Quinnipiac at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

LIU at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

