ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 10 1 1 0 32 47 6 20 2 3
Clarkson 7 2 4 0 29 54 32 12 7 6
Harvard 8 4 2 0 28 48 34 10 7 2
Cornell 8 2 3 0 25 49 28 13 4 3
Union 7 7 1 0 21 28 40 9 12 3
St. Lawrence 4 7 3 0 16 30 45 6 13 5
Rensselaer 5 8 0 0 15 31 41 11 15 3
Colgate 4 6 2 0 14 30 31 9 13 2
Princeton 4 6 1 0 14 33 46 5 11 2
Brown 4 8 0 0 13 23 36 4 13 0
Yale 4 7 1 0 12 22 37 5 11 1
Dartmouth 2 9 2 0 11 27 46 3 13 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Union 2, Rensselaer 0

UConn 5, Yale 1

Harvard 2, Cornell 2, 2OT

Quinnipiac 3, Sacred Heart 2, OT

LIU at Brown, canceled

Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 4, 2OT

Colgate 2, Dartmouth 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart vs. Yale at Webster Bank Arena, 1 p.m.

LIU at Brown, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac vs. UConn at Webster Bank Arena, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

LIU at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

