ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 10:02 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 10 1 1 0 32 47 6 21 2 3
Clarkson 7 2 4 0 29 54 32 12 7 6
Harvard 8 4 2 0 28 48 34 10 7 2
Cornell 8 2 3 0 25 49 28 13 4 3
Union 7 7 1 0 21 28 40 9 12 3
St. Lawrence 4 7 3 0 16 30 45 6 13 5
Rensselaer 5 8 0 0 15 31 41 11 15 3
Colgate 4 6 2 0 14 30 31 9 13 2
Princeton 4 6 1 0 14 33 46 5 11 2
Brown 4 8 0 0 13 23 36 4 14 0
Yale 4 7 1 0 12 22 37 5 12 1
Dartmouth 2 9 2 0 11 27 46 3 13 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Sacred Heart 4, Yale 3, OT

LIU 4, Brown 3

Quinnipiac 2, UConn 0

Tuesday’s Games

Cornell at Brown, 3 p.m.

Rensselaer at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Harvard vs. Boston College at Silvio O. Conte Forum, 7 p.m.

LIU at Union, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Clarkson at Brown, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Yale, 7 p.m.

Union at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clarkson at Yale, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Union at Princeton, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth vs. Mass.-Lowell at Tsongas Center, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 7

Boston U. vs. Harvard at TD Garden, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Yale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Cornell at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Union, 7 p.m.

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 8 p.m.

