ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Reading 24 12 7 4 1 29 71 75 Adirondack 25 13 10 2 0 28 77 78 Maine 28 12 12 3 1 28 91 102 Worcester 25 9 14 1 1 20 76 95

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 31 20 9 1 1 42 97 73 Florida 31 17 8 3 3 40 108 78 Orlando 29 16 12 1 0 33 87 95 Atlanta 30 14 13 2 1 31 79 86 Norfolk 30 12 16 1 1 26 78 109 Greenville 27 9 12 3 3 24 74 88 South Carolina 29 10 16 3 0 23 67 96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 27 19 6 0 2 40 107 69 Cincinnati 30 18 11 1 0 37 108 90 Fort Wayne 28 16 9 3 0 35 90 80 Wheeling 28 15 12 1 0 31 102 95 Kalamazoo 26 15 11 0 0 30 88 90 Indy 30 12 14 2 2 28 105 105 Iowa 30 9 17 3 1 22 74 117

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 32 20 11 1 0 41 111 93 Idaho 30 17 12 0 1 35 88 67 Rapid City 31 14 13 2 2 32 95 95 Allen 25 13 9 3 0 29 88 98 Tulsa 27 14 12 0 1 29 84 82 Kansas City 29 14 14 1 0 29 88 98 Wichita 30 10 16 4 0 24 86 101

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 5, Wheeling 1

Maine 3, Adirondack 2

Reading 3, Worcester 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2

Atlanta 4, Greenville 3

Florida 8, South Carolina 3

Cincinnati 5, Fort Wayne 4

Allen 6, Tulsa 3

Kansas City 4, Wichita 2

Rapid City 3, Iowa 2

Idaho 6, Utah 3

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, ppd

Jacksonville at Norfolk, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Reading 6, Worcester 2

Indy 5, Wheeling 2

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

