ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 10:09 am
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57
Maine 29 13 12 3 1 30 95 103
Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78
Reading 24 12 7 4 1 29 71 75
Adirondack 26 13 11 2 0 28 78 82
Worcester 25 9 14 1 1 20 76 95

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 31 20 9 1 1 42 97 73
Florida 32 18 8 3 3 42 113 80
Atlanta 32 16 13 2 1 35 85 89
Orlando 29 16 12 1 0 33 87 95
Norfolk 30 12 16 1 1 26 78 109
Greenville 29 9 14 3 3 24 77 94
South Carolina 30 10 17 3 0 23 69 101

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 29 20 7 0 2 42 111 75
Cincinnati 31 19 11 1 0 39 113 94
Fort Wayne 30 17 9 4 0 38 96 84
Kalamazoo 28 16 12 0 0 32 97 96
Wheeling 29 15 13 1 0 31 103 100
Indy 30 12 14 2 2 28 105 105
Iowa 32 11 17 3 1 26 87 121

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 33 20 11 1 1 42 114 97
Idaho 31 18 12 0 1 37 92 70
Rapid City 33 14 14 3 2 33 99 108
Tulsa 29 15 13 0 1 31 89 90
Kansas City 31 15 15 1 0 31 95 101
Allen 26 13 10 3 0 29 90 102
Wichita 31 11 16 4 0 26 88 102

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Maine 4, Adirondack 1

Atlanta 3, Greenville 2

Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 6, Tulsa 1

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Iowa 9, Rapid City 1

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, ppd

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

