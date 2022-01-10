ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Maine
|29
|13
|12
|3
|1
|30
|95
|103
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Reading
|24
|12
|7
|4
|1
|29
|71
|75
|Adirondack
|26
|13
|11
|2
|0
|28
|78
|82
|Worcester
|25
|9
|14
|1
|1
|20
|76
|95
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|31
|20
|9
|1
|1
|42
|97
|73
|Florida
|32
|18
|8
|3
|3
|42
|113
|80
|Atlanta
|32
|16
|13
|2
|1
|35
|85
|89
|Orlando
|29
|16
|12
|1
|0
|33
|87
|95
|Norfolk
|30
|12
|16
|1
|1
|26
|78
|109
|Greenville
|29
|9
|14
|3
|3
|24
|77
|94
|South Carolina
|30
|10
|17
|3
|0
|23
|69
|101
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|29
|20
|7
|0
|2
|42
|111
|75
|Cincinnati
|31
|19
|11
|1
|0
|39
|113
|94
|Fort Wayne
|30
|17
|9
|4
|0
|38
|96
|84
|Kalamazoo
|28
|16
|12
|0
|0
|32
|97
|96
|Wheeling
|29
|15
|13
|1
|0
|31
|103
|100
|Indy
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|105
|105
|Iowa
|32
|11
|17
|3
|1
|26
|87
|121
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|33
|20
|11
|1
|1
|42
|114
|97
|Idaho
|31
|18
|12
|0
|1
|37
|92
|70
|Rapid City
|33
|14
|14
|3
|2
|33
|99
|108
|Tulsa
|29
|15
|13
|0
|1
|31
|89
|90
|Kansas City
|31
|15
|15
|1
|0
|31
|95
|101
|Allen
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|90
|102
|Wichita
|31
|11
|16
|4
|0
|26
|88
|102
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Maine 4, Adirondack 1
Atlanta 3, Greenville 2
Kalamazoo 5, Wheeling 1
Kansas City 6, Tulsa 1
Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2
Iowa 9, Rapid City 1
Monday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, ppd
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
