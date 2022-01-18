ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|28
|15
|8
|4
|1
|35
|90
|86
|Newfoundland
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|81
|57
|Maine
|30
|13
|13
|3
|1
|30
|97
|107
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|90
|78
|Adirondack
|27
|13
|12
|2
|0
|28
|80
|88
|Worcester
|29
|11
|16
|1
|1
|24
|89
|110
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|35
|19
|10
|3
|3
|44
|119
|88
|Jacksonville
|32
|20
|9
|2
|1
|43
|98
|75
|Atlanta
|36
|19
|14
|2
|1
|41
|99
|99
|Orlando
|33
|18
|13
|2
|0
|38
|99
|106
|South Carolina
|33
|12
|18
|3
|0
|27
|78
|108
|Greenville
|31
|10
|15
|3
|3
|26
|81
|98
|Norfolk
|33
|12
|19
|1
|1
|26
|86
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|32
|22
|8
|0
|2
|46
|120
|82
|Cincinnati
|34
|20
|13
|1
|0
|41
|121
|104
|Fort Wayne
|34
|18
|12
|4
|0
|40
|109
|98
|Kalamazoo
|32
|19
|13
|0
|0
|38
|113
|110
|Wheeling
|32
|17
|14
|1
|0
|35
|113
|110
|Indy
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|114
|112
|Iowa
|35
|12
|17
|5
|1
|30
|96
|131
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|36
|22
|12
|1
|1
|46
|124
|107
|Idaho
|34
|19
|14
|0
|1
|39
|102
|80
|Rapid City
|36
|17
|14
|3
|2
|39
|111
|114
|Tulsa
|32
|17
|14
|0
|1
|35
|95
|100
|Kansas City
|34
|17
|16
|1
|0
|35
|104
|109
|Allen
|30
|14
|11
|4
|1
|33
|102
|111
|Wichita
|35
|12
|19
|4
|0
|28
|96
|115
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 4, Florida 2
Reading 6, Worcester 4
Utah 6, Idaho 3
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Orlando at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments