ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 28 15 8 4 1 35 90 86 Newfoundland 22 15 5 2 0 32 81 57 Maine 30 13 13 3 1 30 97 107 Trois-Rivieres 24 14 9 0 1 29 90 78 Adirondack 27 13 12 2 0 28 80 88 Worcester 29 11 16 1 1 24 89 110

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 35 19 10 3 3 44 119 88 Jacksonville 32 20 9 2 1 43 98 75 Atlanta 36 19 14 2 1 41 99 99 Orlando 33 18 13 2 0 38 99 106 South Carolina 33 12 18 3 0 27 78 108 Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98 Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 32 22 8 0 2 46 120 82 Cincinnati 34 20 13 1 0 41 121 104 Fort Wayne 34 18 12 4 0 40 109 98 Kalamazoo 32 19 13 0 0 38 113 110 Wheeling 32 17 14 1 0 35 113 110 Indy 33 14 15 2 2 32 114 112 Iowa 35 12 17 5 1 30 96 131

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 36 22 12 1 1 46 124 107 Idaho 34 19 14 0 1 39 102 80 Rapid City 36 17 14 3 2 39 111 114 Tulsa 32 17 14 0 1 35 95 100 Kansas City 34 17 16 1 0 35 104 109 Allen 30 14 11 4 1 33 102 111 Wichita 35 12 19 4 0 28 96 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Norfolk, 1 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

