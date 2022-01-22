On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 29 16 8 4 1 37 95 88
Newfoundland 23 16 5 2 0 34 90 61
Trois-Rivieres 25 15 9 0 1 31 94 81
Maine 31 13 14 3 1 30 99 113
Adirondack 28 13 13 2 0 28 82 93
Worcester 30 11 17 1 1 24 92 114

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 33 21 9 2 1 45 100 76
Florida 36 19 11 3 3 44 122 93
Atlanta 37 20 14 2 1 43 104 102
Orlando 34 19 13 2 0 40 105 108
South Carolina 34 12 19 3 0 27 79 110
Greenville 31 10 15 3 3 26 81 98
Norfolk 33 12 19 1 1 26 86 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 33 23 8 0 2 48 124 85
Cincinnati 35 20 14 1 0 41 122 107
Fort Wayne 34 18 12 4 0 40 109 98
Kalamazoo 33 19 14 0 0 38 115 116
Wheeling 33 18 14 1 0 37 119 112
Indy 34 15 15 2 2 34 117 113
Iowa 36 12 18 5 1 30 99 135

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 37 23 12 1 1 48 130 111
Rapid City 37 18 14 3 2 41 116 116
Idaho 35 19 15 0 1 39 104 85
Tulsa 33 18 14 0 1 37 98 102
Kansas City 35 17 17 1 0 35 108 118
Allen 31 14 12 4 1 33 106 117
Wichita 36 12 19 5 0 29 98 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Indy 3, Cincinnati 1

Jacksonville 2, South Carolina 1

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Worcester 3

Wheeling 6, Kalamazoo 2

Orlando 6, Maine 2

Toledo 4, Iowa 3

Atlanta 5, Florida 3

Newfoundland 9, Kansas City 4

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

        Read more: Sports News

Rapid City 5, Idaho 2

Utah 6, Allen 4

Greenville at Norfolk, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Newfoundland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Norfolk, 1 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Maine, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Iowa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey