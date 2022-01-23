ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|31
|17
|8
|5
|1
|40
|99
|92
|Newfoundland
|25
|16
|7
|2
|0
|34
|93
|70
|Maine
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|106
|115
|Trois-Rivieres
|27
|16
|10
|0
|1
|33
|98
|85
|Adirondack
|30
|13
|15
|2
|0
|28
|87
|103
|Worcester
|32
|13
|17
|1
|1
|28
|102
|119
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|35
|22
|10
|2
|1
|47
|104
|82
|Florida
|37
|20
|11
|3
|3
|46
|125
|95
|Atlanta
|38
|20
|15
|2
|1
|43
|106
|105
|Orlando
|36
|19
|15
|2
|0
|40
|107
|115
|South Carolina
|36
|13
|19
|4
|0
|30
|85
|114
|Greenville
|31
|10
|15
|3
|3
|26
|81
|98
|Norfolk
|33
|12
|19
|1
|1
|26
|86
|124
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|34
|24
|8
|0
|2
|50
|130
|90
|Fort Wayne
|36
|19
|13
|4
|0
|42
|118
|104
|Cincinnati
|36
|20
|15
|1
|0
|41
|122
|111
|Kalamazoo
|35
|19
|16
|0
|0
|38
|121
|125
|Indy
|36
|17
|15
|2
|2
|38
|126
|119
|Wheeling
|35
|18
|16
|1
|0
|37
|122
|118
|Iowa
|38
|14
|18
|5
|1
|34
|105
|138
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|39
|25
|12
|1
|1
|52
|139
|116
|Rapid City
|39
|19
|15
|3
|2
|43
|120
|121
|Tulsa
|35
|20
|14
|0
|1
|41
|105
|103
|Idaho
|37
|20
|16
|0
|1
|41
|109
|89
|Kansas City
|37
|18
|18
|1
|0
|37
|116
|125
|Allen
|33
|14
|14
|4
|1
|33
|111
|126
|Wichita
|38
|13
|20
|5
|0
|31
|103
|124
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Reading 2, Trois-Rivieres 1
Maine 3, Orlando 1
Florida 3, Atlanta 2
Indy 5, Kalamazoo 3
Jacksonville 1, South Carolina 0
Worcester 3, Adirondack 2
Iowa 4, Wheeling 2
Fort Wayne 4, Cincinnati 0
Kansas City 4, Newfoundland 2
Tulsa 2, Wichita 0
Idaho 4, Rapid City 1
Utah 5, Allen 2
Greenville at Norfolk, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Indy 4, Kalamazoo 3
Maine 4, Orlando 1
Trois-Rivieres 3, Reading 2
South Carolina 6, Jacksonville 3
Worcester 7, Adirondack 3
Utah 4, Allen 3
Iowa 2, Wheeling 1
Tulsa 5, Newfoundland 1
Wichita 5, Kansas City 4
Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 5
Rapid City 3, Idaho 1
Greenville at Norfolk, ppd
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Reading at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Newfoundland at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
